Bank of America Corp DE Has $4.66 Million Stock Holdings in Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 231,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,157 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.26% of Genetron worth $4,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTH. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Genetron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genetron during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Genetron during the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genetron during the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Genetron by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Genetron in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of GTH opened at $9.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.46. Genetron Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $8.73 and a 52-week high of $31.54. The firm has a market cap of $803.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 0.39.

About Genetron

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.

