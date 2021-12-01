Bank of America Corp DE Has $4.57 Million Stake in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,891 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,182 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.86% of First Financial worth $4,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in First Financial by 92.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Financial by 7.9% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in First Financial by 6.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Financial by 8.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in First Financial by 7.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of First Financial stock opened at $43.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. First Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $37.69 and a 52 week high of $47.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.79.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. First Financial had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $47.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.35 million. Research analysts forecast that First Financial Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. First Financial’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

