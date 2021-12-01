Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stake in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,687 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.03% of Independent Bank worth $4,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 60,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 7.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 8.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 248,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,876,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 9.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $47,401.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,000.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBCP stock opened at $22.55 on Wednesday. Independent Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $16.96 and a 1 year high of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.80 million, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 30.55%. The business had revenue of $53.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

