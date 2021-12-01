Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF) versus Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Head to Head Review

Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF) and Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Bancorp 34 alerts:

0.4% of Bancorp 34 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.0% of Flagstar Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of Bancorp 34 shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Flagstar Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Bancorp 34 and Flagstar Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bancorp 34 0 0 0 0 N/A Flagstar Bancorp 0 2 2 0 2.50

Flagstar Bancorp has a consensus price target of $59.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.77%. Given Flagstar Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Flagstar Bancorp is more favorable than Bancorp 34.

Dividends

Bancorp 34 pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Flagstar Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Flagstar Bancorp pays out 2.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Flagstar Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Bancorp 34 and Flagstar Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bancorp 34 N/A N/A N/A Flagstar Bancorp 30.01% 26.10% 2.21%

Risk and Volatility

Bancorp 34 has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flagstar Bancorp has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bancorp 34 and Flagstar Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bancorp 34 $19.97 million 1.72 $710,000.00 N/A N/A Flagstar Bancorp $2.14 billion 1.15 $538.00 million $11.20 4.16

Flagstar Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Bancorp 34.

Summary

Flagstar Bancorp beats Bancorp 34 on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bancorp 34 Company Profile

Bancorp 34, Inc. is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary Bank 34, engages in the provision of savings and loan services. It offers consumer & business banking products & services such as mortgages, checking & savings account, credit & debit cards, safe deposit boxes, commercial lending, cash management business, business money market and Interest on Lawyers Trust Accounts. The company was founded in March 2016 and is headquartered in Alamogordo, NM.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc.is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services. The Mortgage Originations segment acquires and markets residential mortgage loans. The Mortgage Servicing segment comprises financing solutions to properties held-for-investment. The Other segment consists of interest rate risk management, investment securities portfolios, balance sheet funding, treasury and corporate assets, and equities. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Troy, MI.

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp 34 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp 34 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.