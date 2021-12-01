Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.50 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.54% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander SA is the biggest bank in Spain and the biggest international bank in Latin America as well. The Bank concentrates its activities in Andalucia, Castilla-Leon, Catalonia, Madrid, Valencia and Cantabria. The Bank provides banking services for individuals and companies, leasing, factoring, stockbrokerage and mutual fund services. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Banco Santander from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Banco Santander from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Banco Santander has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.45.

Shares of SAN opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.32. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $4.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.79.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $14.07 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 8.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAN. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 157.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 20,658 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 967,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 7,019 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 45,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 10,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

