Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 12,486 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 104,276 shares.The stock last traded at $18.22 and had previously closed at $19.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $640.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.95 million. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 24.90%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco de Chile will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCH. Amundi bought a new stake in Banco de Chile during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Banco de Chile by 51.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Banco de Chile during the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banco de Chile during the first quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Banco de Chile during the second quarter valued at about $271,000. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco de Chile Company Profile (NYSE:BCH)

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.

