Ballew Advisors Inc Sells 8,461 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Ballew Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,461 shares during the quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 401.5% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 422.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 140.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000.

NYSEARCA SLV traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 760,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,561,219. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $27.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.00.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

