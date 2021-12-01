Ballew Advisors Inc Sells 17,464 Shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Ballew Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 62.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,464 shares during the quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 234,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,824,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000.

RSX stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.19. 359,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,237,760. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.78. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 52 week low of $22.72 and a 52 week high of $33.39.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

