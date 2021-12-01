Ballew Advisors Inc Raises Position in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Ballew Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in Nano Dimension were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NNDM. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NNDM stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $4.80. 44,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,089,521. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 2.30. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $17.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.37.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

