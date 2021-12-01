Ballew Advisors Inc Has $4.85 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Ballew Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 3.6% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12,954.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.96. 12,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,665. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.44. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $128.05 and a 12-month high of $133.07.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

