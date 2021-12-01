Ballew Advisors Inc Has $1.04 Million Stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Ballew Advisors Inc decreased its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc owned 0.06% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 19,124 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at about $116,000.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYY traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,404. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.80. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $90.35 and a 1-year high of $118.49.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.