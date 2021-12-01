Ballew Advisors Inc Grows Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Ballew Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,405 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF comprises about 1.4% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,391,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $387,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth $1,810,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 140,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period.

Shares of GDX stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.27. The stock had a trading volume of 585,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,677,172. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $40.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.69.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

