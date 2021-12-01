Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) Trading Down 7.9%

Backblaze Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE)’s stock price dropped 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as 23.40 and last traded at 23.65. Approximately 2,751 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,432,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at 25.67.

About Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE)

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers with solutions to store, use, and protect the data worldwide. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

