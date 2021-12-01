Azarga Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZZUF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Azarga Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZZUF) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,700 shares, a drop of 43.9% from the October 31st total of 193,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 379,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

AZZUF stock opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. Azarga Uranium has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average is $0.37.

Azarga Uranium Company Profile

Azarga Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. Its projects include Dewey Burdock, South Dakota; Centennial, Colorado; and Kyzyl Ompul, Kyrgyz Republic. The company was founded on February 10, 1984 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

