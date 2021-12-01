Axis DeFi Reaches Market Cap of $816,437.90 (AXIS)

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. Axis DeFi has a total market capitalization of $816,437.90 and $91,249.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axis DeFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000684 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Axis DeFi has traded up 39.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axis DeFi Coin Profile

AXIS is a coin. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. The official website for Axis DeFi is axisdefi.com . Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

Axis DeFi Coin Trading

