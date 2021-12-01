Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $66.12

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $66.12 and last traded at $65.91, with a volume of 7018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.82.

ACLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.50.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $176.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,497 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $225,836.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 6,329 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $394,106.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,043 shares of company stock worth $757,956. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland Capital Management lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 5,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 183.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.