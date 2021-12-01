Avon Rubber (LON:AVON) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,251.38

Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,251.38 ($29.41) and traded as low as GBX 1,063 ($13.89). Avon Rubber shares last traded at GBX 1,075 ($14.04), with a volume of 91,178 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Avon Rubber from GBX 2,955 ($38.61) to GBX 1,740 ($22.73) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £335.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,724.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,237.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.55.

In related news, insider Paul McDonald bought 1,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,069 ($27.03) per share, with a total value of £39,973.08 ($52,225.08). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,949 shares of company stock valued at $4,029,298.

About Avon Rubber (LON:AVON)

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

