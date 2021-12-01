Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.52 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) to post $5.52 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avnet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.55 billion and the lowest is $5.51 billion. Avnet reported sales of $4.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Avnet will report full-year sales of $22.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.94 billion to $22.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $22.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.56 billion to $22.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Avnet.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. Avnet had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Avnet’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

AVT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist raised their price target on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.29.

NASDAQ:AVT opened at $36.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.89. Avnet has a 52 week low of $30.31 and a 52 week high of $45.43. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.91%.

In related news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $125,065.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

