Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) Short Interest Update

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, an increase of 85.6% from the October 31st total of 565,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avinger by 22.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,556,540 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after buying an additional 820,377 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Avinger during the second quarter worth about $423,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Avinger during the second quarter worth about $376,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Avinger during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avinger by 797.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 302,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 268,778 shares in the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AVGR shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Avinger in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Aegis lowered their target price on shares of Avinger from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGR opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $55.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Avinger has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $2.67.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Avinger had a negative net margin of 162.98% and a negative return on equity of 109.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Avinger will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

