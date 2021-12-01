Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Avient stock traded down $2.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.01. The company had a trading volume of 445,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,847. Avient has a 52 week low of $36.36 and a 52 week high of $61.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Avient had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Avient’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Avient will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.237 per share. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.52%.

In other news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 11,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $689,338.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Avient by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,251,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Avient by 25.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in shares of Avient by 0.7% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 193,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,986,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Avient during the third quarter valued at $504,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avient during the third quarter valued at $1,854,000. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

About Avient

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

