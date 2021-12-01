Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Shares Down 6.3%

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)’s share price was down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.66 and last traded at $22.69. Approximately 6,029 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 306,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.22.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RNA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Avidity Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Avidity Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.60.

The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.91.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68). The company had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 995.70%. On average, research analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 25,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $697,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 129.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Avidity Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Avidity Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Avidity Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 104,000.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 9,360 shares during the period.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNA)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

