AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 10.50 Per Share

AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.50 ($0.14) per share on Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from AVI Global Trust’s previous dividend of $6.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON:AGT opened at GBX 1,067.15 ($13.94) on Wednesday. AVI Global Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 823 ($10.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,118 ($14.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,043.64 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 996.85. The company has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 2.51.
AVI Global Trust Company Profile
