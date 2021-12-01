AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 10.50 Per Share

AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.50 ($0.14) per share on Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from AVI Global Trust’s previous dividend of $6.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:AGT opened at GBX 1,067.15 ($13.94) on Wednesday. AVI Global Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 823 ($10.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,118 ($14.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,043.64 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 996.85. The company has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 2.51.

AVI Global Trust Company Profile

AVI Global Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

