Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.14 Billion

Analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) will report $2.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.16 billion. Avery Dennison reported sales of $1.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full year sales of $8.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.18 billion to $8.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.50 billion to $9.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.22%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

AVY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.08.

In related news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $108,116.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,850 shares in the company, valued at $872,641. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total transaction of $1,425,214.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,195 shares of company stock valued at $1,837,131 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 64.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Innovative Portfolios boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.0% in the third quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 1,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.8% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 9.5% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AVY traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $206.97. 5,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,339. The business’s 50 day moving average is $215.54 and its 200-day moving average is $215.09. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $147.40 and a 1 year high of $229.24. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.46%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

