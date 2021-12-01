Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.410-$1.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.19 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.Autodesk also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.980-$5.040 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADSK. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $363.00 to $343.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim restated a hold rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $334.00.

ADSK traded up $5.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $260.00. 29,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $245.05 and a 12-month high of $344.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.63. The company has a market cap of $57.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.87, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.36.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total transaction of $28,653.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,588,448.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,372 shares of company stock valued at $2,413,060. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

