Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 695 ($9.08).

AUTO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 715 ($9.34) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 715 ($9.34) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 604 ($7.89) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Auto Trader Group stock traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 732.60 ($9.57). 6,023,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,138,815. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Auto Trader Group has a 12 month low of GBX 538 ($7.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 742.80 ($9.70). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 637 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 624.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

