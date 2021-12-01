Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.51

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$10.51 and last traded at C$10.60, with a volume of 12322 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.95.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.39. The firm has a market cap of C$786.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.08, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$126.59 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Aura Minerals Inc. will post 3.1299999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The company's producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras; the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold mine in Brazil; Aranzazu copper mine located in the Mexico; and Gold Road Mine located in Arizona.

