Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Shares Gap Down to $22.62

Aura Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AURA)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.62, but opened at $19.90. Aura Biosciences shares last traded at $18.88, with a volume of 425 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Aura Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company developing a novel technology platform based on virus-like drug conjugates to target and destroy cancer cells selectively while activating the immune system. The company’s lead product candidate includes AU-011. Aura Biosciences Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

