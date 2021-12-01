Atticus Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CELH. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Celsius by 189.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 198,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,527,000 after buying an additional 129,876 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Celsius by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 6,777 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Celsius by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Celsius by 206.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,438,000 after purchasing an additional 118,272 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the first quarter valued at $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Celsius alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on CELH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Celsius from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Celsius in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Celsius presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.67.

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $68.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 621.97 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.85. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.31 and a 1-year high of $110.22.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Celsius had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 3.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.