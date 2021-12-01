Atticus Wealth Management LLC Sells 309 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 687 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in Target by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 142,775 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Target by 269.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,772 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,318 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,111,000. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on TGT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.41.

In other Target news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,359 shares of company stock valued at $7,985,600 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TGT opened at $243.84 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $166.82 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $247.29 and a 200 day moving average of $245.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Target’s payout ratio is 28.66%.

Target announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.