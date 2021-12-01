Atticus Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,535 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,535 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period.

SHY opened at $85.79 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $85.62 and a 12 month high of $86.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.92 and a 200 day moving average of $86.12.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

