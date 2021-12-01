Atticus Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 727 Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.71.

In other news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $251,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 5,555 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total transaction of $1,071,392.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 734,740 shares of company stock valued at $118,586,435 in the last quarter. 20.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cloudflare stock opened at $188.24 on Wednesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.96 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 8.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.07. The company has a market capitalization of $60.57 billion, a PE ratio of -268.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

