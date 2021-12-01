Atticus Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 620 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Matson by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,503,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $288,217,000 after acquiring an additional 268,612 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Matson by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,209,906 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $141,434,000 after acquiring an additional 213,045 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Matson by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,485 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $95,775,000 after acquiring an additional 24,566 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Matson by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 724,366 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,359,000 after acquiring an additional 37,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Matson by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 385,025 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,642,000 after acquiring an additional 55,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MATX opened at $81.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.41 and a twelve month high of $94.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.21.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $6.53. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Matson had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 54.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.46%.

In other Matson news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $242,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total transaction of $453,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,076 shares of company stock valued at $3,436,722. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

