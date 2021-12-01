Atticus Wealth Management LLC Makes New $81,000 Investment in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,480 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FCX stock opened at $37.08 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The company has a market cap of $54.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.83 and a 200 day moving average of $37.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business’s revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.41%.

FCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James set a $45.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

