Atticus Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 161 Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in Align Technology by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 5.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 16.9% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in Align Technology by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

In related news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total transaction of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $723.46.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $611.53 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $471.31 and a 52-week high of $737.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $653.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $649.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.57.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.