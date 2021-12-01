AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 337,289 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,333 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $9,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 4,411.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors increased its holdings in AT&T by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

Shares of T stock opened at $22.83 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,733.48%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

