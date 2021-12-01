Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.400-$5.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.430. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of ATO opened at $90.32 on Wednesday. Atmos Energy has a 52-week low of $84.59 and a 52-week high of $104.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $568.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.75 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Argus cut Atmos Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet cut Atmos Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atmos Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Atmos Energy stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,000. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.