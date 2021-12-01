Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Atlanticus were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Atlanticus by 6.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 208,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,258,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Atlanticus by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,925 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Atlanticus by 13.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 9,856 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Atlanticus by 54.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 69,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 24,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlanticus during the second quarter worth $1,922,000. 15.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATLC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Atlanticus from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlanticus in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Atlanticus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlanticus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

In related news, Director Mack F. Mattingly sold 5,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $319,718.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas G. Rosencrants sold 14,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $949,292.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,812 shares of company stock worth $1,288,692 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATLC opened at $59.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.34. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $91.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.09.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The credit services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $203.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.32 million. Atlanticus had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 95.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

Atlanticus Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments; and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

