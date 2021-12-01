Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Insider Mark F. Lamps Sells 320 Shares

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) insider Mark F. Lamps sold 320 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $34,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $106.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.81. Atkore Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.75 and a 1-year high of $118.49.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $923.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.38 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 92.24% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,994,000 after buying an additional 57,892 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,394,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,005,000 after buying an additional 270,154 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,013,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,946,000 after buying an additional 194,725 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 945,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,146,000 after buying an additional 14,514 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 870,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,643,000 after buying an additional 14,280 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Atkore from $99.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

