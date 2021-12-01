Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) Short Interest Up 129.6% in November

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 129.6% from the October 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Atento from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atento from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Atento from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.40 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Atento from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Atento by 39.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 11,320 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Atento by 1.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atento during the third quarter valued at $4,564,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atento during the second quarter valued at $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATTO traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.63. The company had a trading volume of 27,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.61. The stock has a market cap of $369.40 million, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.50. Atento has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $30.48.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.18). Atento had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atento will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Atento SA engages in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

