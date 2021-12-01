Asset Dedication LLC Sells 639 Shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE)

Asset Dedication LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC owned 0.14% of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DVYE. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 131.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 25,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter.

DVYE stock opened at $37.21 on Wednesday. iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $34.54 and a twelve month high of $41.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.95 and its 200-day moving average is $39.15.

