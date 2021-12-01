Asset Dedication LLC Makes New $519,000 Investment in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $215,000. VERITY Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $222,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $464,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $31.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.47. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $31.50 and a one year high of $34.28.

