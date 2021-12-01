Asset Dedication LLC Grows Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,575 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 0.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,089 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $21,731,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 17.4% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 71,810 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,174,000 after acquiring an additional 10,665 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 31.6% in the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.7% in the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 84.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 575 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.05.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $108.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.09 and a twelve month high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

