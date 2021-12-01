Asset Dedication LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $246.06 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $197.80 and a 12 month high of $261.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.