Asset Dedication LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Asset Dedication LLC lowered its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 1,500.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Capri by 150.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri stock opened at $59.22 on Wednesday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $34.41 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.61 and a 200-day moving average of $55.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. Capri had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol sold 368,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $24,285,346.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 202,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $13,165,636.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPRI shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Capri from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Capri from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capri currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.