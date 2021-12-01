Asset Dedication LLC Acquires 1,043 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC owned approximately 0.62% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EDIV. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,121,000 after acquiring an additional 47,463 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 17.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 255,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,666,000 after acquiring an additional 37,982 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 118.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 30,246 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $828,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 113,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 17,869 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EDIV opened at $28.86 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $31.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.99.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.