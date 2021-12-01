Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.73. Aspen Technology posted earnings per share of $2.04 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full-year earnings of $5.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.91 to $5.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $5.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aspen Technology.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.23 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 44.70% and a return on equity of 47.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AZPN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.25.

In other news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $1,627,739.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZPN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 3,610.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 209.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $145.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.32. Aspen Technology has a 52 week low of $122.29 and a 52 week high of $169.22.

Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

