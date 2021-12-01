ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) Short Interest Update

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,900 shares, a decrease of 56.6% from the October 31st total of 358,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASLN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

NASDAQ:ASLN opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.55. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $6.75. The company has a market capitalization of $54.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 18.31 and a current ratio of 16.60.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASLN. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,365,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,175,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 346.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 48,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. It focuses on atopic dermatitis, other immunology indications and autoimmune disease. Its pipeline includes varlitinib, ASLAN003, ASLAN004, and AhR Antagonist.

