Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Receives $129.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.38.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Arvinas from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Arvinas from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Shannon sold 32,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total transaction of $2,770,060.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Shannon sold 36,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $3,243,855.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 309,286 shares of company stock valued at $27,522,358 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,982,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,073 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,671,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,848 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 441.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 954,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,473,000 after buying an additional 778,093 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 208.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,008,000 after buying an additional 509,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 238.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 482,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,669,000 after buying an additional 340,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

ARVN stock opened at $75.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.95 and its 200 day moving average is $83.74. Arvinas has a 52 week low of $23.42 and a 52 week high of $108.46.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($3.07). The firm had revenue of $9.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.89 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 794.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arvinas will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

