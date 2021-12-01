Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Purchased by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $3,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.3% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 29,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,605,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.8% during the second quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

AJG opened at $162.90 on Wednesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $112.92 and a 12 month high of $168.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.81.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

A number of research firms have commented on AJG. Truist lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.89.

In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $688,916.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $1,937,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

See Also: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.