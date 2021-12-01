Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIP opened at $27.16 on Wednesday. Arteris has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.57.

Get Arteris alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on AIP. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Arteris in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Arteris in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Arteris in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Arteris in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Arteris in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arteris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Arteris IP is a provider of System IP consisting of NoC interconnect and other IP as well as IP Deployment software which accelerate creation of SoC type semiconductors. Arteris IP is based in CAMPBELL, Calif.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.